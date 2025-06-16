Doctor raises alarm for timely detection and treatment of bladder cancer

Bengaluru: Incidenceof bladder cancer in India is steadily rising, Dr Niti Raizada, a renowned oncologist in Bengaluru, has taken an initiative to raise awareness of this rare cancer, given the rising number of cases in the country. In India, bladder cancer is considered a relatively rare malignancy, ranking as the 17th most common cancer in the country. This form of cancer often progresses silently with symptoms that initially might appear harmless, and early detection of these symptoms aids in better treatment. Annually, bladder cancer leads to about 11,000 deaths in India. By 2040, the number of new bladder cancer cases in India is projected to nearly double, reaching approximately 33,996 cases per year if current trends continue.

Bladder cancer begins in the lining of the bladder - the organ that holds urine. It happens when certain cells in the tissue that line one’s bladder mutate or change, turning into abnormal cells that later multiply and cause tumours in the bladder. When left untreated, bladder cancer may grow through the bladder walls and spread to other areas of the body, like bones, lungs, or liver.

Dr Niti Raizada, Principal Director, Medical Oncology and Hemato Oncology, Fortis Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru says, “Bladder cancer often gives an alarm before appearing through visible symptoms like blood in urine, pain during urination, frequent urination, trouble peeing and recurrent bladder infections While smokers are at least 3 times as likely to get bladder cancer as non-smokers, other factors like chemical exposure at workplace, old age, genetics, chronic bladder infection and presence of arsenic in drinking water can also contribute to the development of bladder cancer.”

“Raising bladder cancer awareness is extremely important for an early detection followed by a successful treatment. For patients who are at a high risk, regular check-ups are a must. A thorough understanding of the causes, symptoms, treatment strategies and preventive measures prepares one to tackle bladder cancer effectively. Early detection leads to better survival outcomes” adds Dr Raizada.

Simple lifestyle modifications like quitting smoking, limiting chemical exposure at the workplace, increasing fluid intake, and eating plenty of fruits and vegetables can help prevent bladder cancer. Treating bladder cancer depends on factors like tumour’s type, size, location, and spread. Most bladder cancers are treated by surgery, while other treatment options include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted medicines, and immunotherapy.