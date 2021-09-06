Doctors see rise in kidney issues in people post Covid recovery

Bengaluru: A new study by the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology has found a link between chronic and end-stage kidney disease and Covid-19 infection. Doctors here say that the link is not conclusive, but they have seen a rise in kidney issues among those who have recovered from Covid-19 during the second wave.



Doctors have seen acute and reversible kidney issues in patients who have suffered from acute Covid-19 infection and needed treatment in ICU. Some even required ventilators. They have suffered from acute kidney shutdown and required dialysis.

"There could be multiple reasons for this adverse impact on the kidney but we have noticed patients who have suffered from severe Covid-19 have acute kidney shutdown", said Dr Pallavi Patri, Consultant and Chief of Nephrology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road.

"Patients with stable kidneys for years suddenly showed kidney issues after developing Covid. We are not able to see any other reason," said Dr Sushma Rani Raju, Senior Consultant, Nephrology, Sakra World Hospital.

Doctors added that the Covid-19 virus can directly affect the kidneys. "There have been reports of microscopic blood in the urine which could be an indication of kidney damage," added Dr Pallavi Patri.

Just like any other severe infection, Covid-19 can also lead to organ failures including kidney.

Patients with comorbidities showed a higher chance of contracting the virus and subsequently suffering kidney problems. Patients with prior kidney problems are at greater risk than other patients. "As per a study, there is a 200 per cent increase in risk for patients to develop end-stage kidney disease over the regular population," said Dr Pallavi Patri.

Dr Garima Agarwall, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician at Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield, said that there was a rise in patients developing thrombosis due to Covid-19 and this could also lead to kidney failures. She added that self-medication by patients to suppress the symptoms could also add to the problem.

Doctors also said that there is a high mortality rate for these patients. "A large number of these patients do not make out of ICU after suffering from kidney failure. I have only seen two patients suffering from these issues who recovered and moved out of the ICU," according to Dr Pallavi.

Doctors advise patients to get their kidney health evaluated after recovering from Covid-19. They also advised not to consume too many drugs to tackle the symptoms.

Medical experts added that there was no way of preventing these complications other than preventing severe Covid. They suggest accelerating vaccinations, especially for kidney patients to avoid such cases in future.