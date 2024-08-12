Dog meat not brought from Raj, lab report clarifies it is mutton

Bengaluru: Food Department Commissioner Srinivas has already said that what was found at the Majestic Railway Station in the state capital Bangalore is mutton meat. He said that the lab report proved it to be mutton. After this, the Hyderabad lab report has also come and it has been clarified that what was in the box was mutton. With this, the dog meat controversy seems to have lost its essence.

Many including including Puneeth Kerehalli accused that dog meat was also mixed in the mutton meat brought by the trader Abdul Razak from Rajasthan. So, the meat sample in the box was sent to the Hyderabad lab. Now the lab report has come and it is confirmed that it is mutton meat, said the Food Safety and Quality Department.

Responding to the media about the Hyderabad report, Abdul Razak said, “We have not done any kind of illegal business. We have been doing this business for the past twelve years. He accused of not giving a bribe so they were harassed. The report came today, it is known to be mutton. BJP stood to support Puneeth Kerehalli, now I ask what those leaders will say.

No chemical is added to the meat. If we use chemical to it, no one will buy it. There is a lot of demand for mutton in Rajasthan. So we bring. I will complain to the commissioner on Monday against those who conspired against me. I am not a Congress worker, but just a supporter. That’s why they are trying to tarnish the name of the government as claiming me to be Congressman. He clarified that he knows who and what has done against him and he will file a defamation case against them.

On July 26, 86 boxes of meat from Rajasthan were found at Sangolli Rayanna railway station. These were tested at ICAR National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad. It was found in the lab report that it was S Ovis Aries. So that is the scientific name of sheep. Thus, Department Commissioner Srinivas had officially stated that it is mutton meat.

According to FSSAI guidelines, the document given by businessman Razak is correct. Meat is being imported to the city from many places including West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan. Various types of meat including fish and mutton are being imported. Everything has been tested by the Food Quality Department. He made it clear that he will continue to do so.