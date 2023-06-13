Double bill for Shettar Topple BJP council in Hubli-Dharwad Corporation

Hubballi: The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who had joined the Congress party just a fortnight before the Assembly elections 2023, will now author a game plan for toppling the BJP-ruled Hubballi Dharwad City Corporation council in favour of Congress. In another task, Shettar may have to contest for Lok Sabha Elections from the state in 2024.

According to sources Shettar may try and topple the council while he is unlikely to contest for the general elections.

In the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation BJP has won 16 seats in the Central constituency with Shettar being the MLA from BJP for the last three terms. He lost this constituency in 2023. According to the council members of the Corporation that 11 members of the Corporation council are in favour of Shettar. The Corporation has a total of 39 councillors from 39 BJP, followed by 33 from Congress, 3 from AIMIM, 1 from JDS and 6 independents. The Corporation has 82 members and BJP's strength increased to 46 with the support of MPs, MLAs, Parishad members and non-party members. If the MLAs, MIM, JDS and non-party members are attracted to them, there is a possibility that the Congress will gain 44 seats, which may help Congress to win over the Mayoral elections to the council on June 20.

In the second offer, Shettar has been asked to contest for the Lok Sabha from the Dharwad seat against BJP union minister Prahlad Joshi, But Shettar has made it clear that he will not contest but will try his maximum to make the Congress candidate win.

The Congress party in another offer made to him may try to make him a member of the legislative council of the Karnataka state.