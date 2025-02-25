Dr. Raghavendra Bhat Honoured with Prestigious Dr. P. Bhattacharya Memorial Award

Bengaluru: Dr. Raghavendra Bhat, Deputy Director General (Animal Science) at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Delhi, has been conferred the esteemed Dr. P. Bhattacharya Memorial Award by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Dr. Bhat received the award on February 20 from Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, at the 12th National Agricultural Science Congress held at G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

A distinguished scientist in the field of Animal Science, Dr. Bhat has made significant contributions to the sector. He previously served as Director of the National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology (NIANP), Bengaluru, for over a decade, playing a crucial role in elevating the institute to global recognition. Under his leadership, NIANP established international collaborations with scientific institutions from Germany, Japan, France, and Australia, successfully executing several high-impact research projects.

Dr. Bhat has received multiple national accolades for his outstanding contributions to agricultural science. Currently, he continues to serve in a leadership role as the Deputy Director General at IARI, Delhi, furthering research and innovation in the field.