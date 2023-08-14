Dr. Satish Kumar has been appointed as the President of AAP Bengaluru City Unit

Bengaluru: Dr. Satish Kumar has been appointed as the President of Bangalore City Unit of Aam Aadmi Party.



In a press conference held in the city on Monday, the party's state president Dr. Mukhyamantri Chandru released the list of all office bearers of the city unit. Meanwhile, urged to conduct the BBMP election soon.

Jagdish Chandra C as General Secretary and Organizing Secretaries as Jagdish Babu, Ashok Mrityunjaya, Shashidhar C Aradhya, Vishwanath T G have been appointed.

Kamran as social media in charge, Anil Nachappa as Media incharge, Ravikumar S as Organisation outreach and training incharge, Secretary as Bhavya Basavaraj, Mahalakshmi, Mohammed Anas appointed.

Umesh Babu Pillegowda as Youth wing president, Sharath B R as Youth Wing General secretary, Dr. Keshav Kumar as Doctors wing president, Manjunath Gowda as advocates wing president, Veena Serrao as Women's wing president, Suhasini as Women wing general secretary, Firoz Khan as Minority wing president, Greg D Sa as general secretary of minority wing, Siddu as SC-ST wing president, Munendra P as SC-ST wing general secretary, Anil as Auto wing president, Adnan Arif Baig as students wing president appointed.

Congress came to power by rip off the commission and collection government and established a corrupt and conditioned government. Name of the government only changed, other things like corruption, potholes issues, everything is continuing, says M.Chandru.

Chief Minister Chandru expressed regret that roadblocks and dangerous traffic problems are still the same due to corruption. All documents of business between government and contractor should be investigated. How much is due, how much has been spent on works, how much corruption has taken place should be disclosed.

BJP government 40% commission, now Congress government 15% commission for release of arrears, if they loot 65% of the money, where will the money be left for development work? How is it possible that the roads, drainage systems and other works are done with the little money left? He asked.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the current Chief Election Commissioner is retiring. Central govt plot for complete control of election commission by presenting new bill for the appointing chief election commissioner committee, AAP state president Dr.Mukhyamantri Chandru accused.

Earlier CJI, PM and opposition party leader will be in the committee. The central government dismissed this committee. Now presenting a new bill. According to this bill, the PM will be the chief of the committee. One cabinet minister and one opposition party leader will be the committee members. Hence the ruling party can elect the chief election commissioner as it wishes. This is against the constitution. AAP will strongly oppose this bill, says M Chandru.

If you want to stop corruption in BBMP, you should conduct an election soon. But the Congress government seems low spirits about the BBMP elections. Party Vice President Mohan Dasari said that this is supporting corruption.

Meanwhile, another state vice-president Suresh Rathore, leaders Satish, Jagadish V Sadam were present.