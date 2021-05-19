Dukaan joins hands with Dunzo, Shiprocket to integrate delivery

SaaS platform for online stores Dukaan on Tuesday partnered with homegrown hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo and e-commerce aggregation platform Shiprocket to integrate delivery into the platform for a seamless retail experience.

With this partnership, Dukaan now offers merchants an end-to-end solution from inventory, promotion, sales, payment to delivery.

"Our strategic partnerships with Dunzo and Shiprocket will not only automate delivery for our merchants but also help them scale their business," Suumit Shah, Founder, and CEO, Dukaan, said in a statement.

Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo's expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it.

By integrating both capabilities into the platform, Dukaan's 3.5 million merchants can not only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers, the company said.

An automated delivery system also helps retailers scale their business by reducing the time and effort spent on managing the logistics involved with each customer order.

This, in turn, improves the experience for the end customer as well as those involved in the supply chain operations.

Dukaan is a comprehensive platform that provides end-to-end solutions ranging from inventory management, promotions, sales, payment and delivery for sellers across the country.