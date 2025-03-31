E-Prasad service launched in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Religious Endowments Department has already launched the e-Prasad service to deliver Prasad from important temples in Karnataka to the homes of devotees. But the surprising thing is that devotees from other states have also demanded Prasad from temples in our state. A few days ago, Muzrai Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the e-Prasad service, and in some cases, devotees are not able to visit temples, in such cases, a system has been implemented to order and get Prasad through the e-Prasad service. The service will be provided to devotees under No Loss, No Profit.

He had said that Prasad would be sent to the doorstep for Rs 100 to Rs 200. Now, a good response has been received from more than five thousand devotees. But at the same time, devotees from Maharashtra have requested prasadam from Dattatreya Temple, Savadatti Yallamma in Ganagapur in large numbers. Devotees from Kerala have requested prasadam from Kollur Mookambika Temple. Among the requests received so far, the highest number is for prasadam from Kukke Subramanya, Savadatti Yallamma and Mookambika Temple.

One has to register first by going to the Common Service Centre in the villages, and in the coming days you can order and get it from your mobile. Since there have been controversial incidents due to consumption of prasadam, more attention has been paid to cleanliness. Usually, the daily distribution of the respective temples is done by sending Kalusakre, Kumkum, Bilva leaf, grapes, Vibhuti, Tulsi, Tirtha, Bhavachitra, and Dara. Website address: https://csc.devalayas.com/

Prasad sources

l Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple,

l Dakshina Kannada -Kolluru Sri Mookambika Temple,

l Udupi -Sri Vinayaka Swamy Temple

Jayanagar,

l Bangalore -Sri Chaluvanarayana Swamy Temple,

l Mandya -Nanjanagudu She Srikantheswara Swamy Temple,

l Mysore -Sri Prasanna Venkataramana Swami Temple Maluru,

l Kolar -Sri Someswara Swamy Temple,

l Halasur Bangalore -Sri Gavigangadhareshwara Swamy Temple,

l Gavipuram, Bangalore –

l Sri Kshetra Jharani Narasimha Temple, Bidar

l -Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple Yallammanagudda,

l Belgaum -Sri Kanaka Durgamma Temple, Bellary –

l Sri Mylaralingeswara Temple,

l Susula Hadagali, Vijayanagar –

l Sri Huligamma Temple Huligi, Koppal –

l Sri Gurudattatreya Swamy Temple.