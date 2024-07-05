Emphasis on Infrastructure Development of Residential Schools: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that although residential schools are better in quality compared to other schools, more necessary infrastructure will be provided to residential schools.



He was speaking to reporters after paying a surprise visit to Morarji Desai Residential School in Chamarajpet and interacting with the students after the SCSP/TSP State Development Council meeting on Friday.

There are 833 residential schools in the state and well-equipped buildings for all the residential schools are being constructed in a phased manner. "We are converting all Ashram schools into residential schools," he said. He also mentioned that apart from providing free meals and accommodation to the students in these schools, they are also offering coaching in English, Science, and Mathematics.

A government school in Chamarajpet was taken over and converted into Morarji Desai Residential School. Currently, there are 218 children here.

Responding to a journalist's question, the CM said that the food and sambar he had with the students was tasty.