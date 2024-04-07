Emphasis on women’s health a priority

Bengaluru: As the World Health Day takes place on April 7, the spotlight turns to women and their imperative to prioritise their well-being. Dr. Sanjana Premlal, Consultant Nutritionist at Kinder Hospital, underscores the significance of adopting specific resolutions tailored to enhance women’s overall health and vitality. In today’s fast-paced world, where women often find themselves juggling multiple roles and responsibilities, prioritising health may often take a backseat. However, Dr. Premlal emphasises that with simple yet impactful lifestyle changes, women can significantly enhance their quality of life. Dr. Sanjana advocates for a dietary shift towards whole, unprocessed foods. Steering clear of sugary and fatty processed foods, and instead embracing whole grains, lean proteins, and beneficial fats found in nuts and avocados, can yield substantial health benefits. Highlighting the importance of a fibre-rich diet, Dr. Premlal underscores its role not only in weight management but also in mitigating the risk of chronic diseases and promoting longevity.

“Sleep is a cornerstone of health,” asserts Dr. Sanjana Premlal. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine and fostering a conducive sleep environment are crucial. Strategies such as limiting caffeine consumption, reducing screen time before bed, and engaging in relaxation practices like reading or listening to calming music can significantly enhance sleep quality. Adequate sleep not only bolsters productivity and emotional well-being but also serves as a protective shield against long-term health ailments such as obesity and heart disease.

Regular exercise lies at the heart of well-being, according to Dr. Sanjana. Engaging in moderate-intensity physical activities such as brisk walking, swimming, or yoga for at least 30 minutes most days of the week can yield myriad benefits. These include bolstered cardiovascular health, weight management, and relief from menopausal symptoms. Dr. Premlal encourages women to discover physical activities they enjoy, fostering adherence to a consistent fitness regimen. Chronic stress takes a toll on both physical and mental health. Dr. Sanjana Premlal recommends carving out time each day for relaxation and self-care activities. Mindfulness, gentle exercise, or indulging in creative pursuits can serve as effective stress-relief mechanisms. Prioritising self-care as an integral component of daily routine is pivotal for nurturing the mind, body, and spirit. “By embracing these resolutions, women can embark on a transformative journey towards enhanced health and vitality”

Dr. Premlal says.