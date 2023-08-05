Escaped undertrial nabbed with in 24 hours

Chamarajanagara: An undertrial prisoner who escaped from the police was rearrested at Kaulande railway station near Chamarajanagara on Saturday.

The undertrial Suresh (30) has escaped while being taken to appear before the court on Friday last. It is said that after exaping from police accused crushed handcuffs with a stone, took off his white clothes, had came to Chamarajanagar. He had gone by train from Chamarajanagar to Nanjangudu last night, today when he was coming back from Nanjangud to Chamarajanagar, he boarded the women's coach and tried to steal the purse. His fellow passengers caught him and handed him over to the police. The case of the missing prisoner has ended successfully, Chamarajanagar rural police station has checked Suresh's health and handed him over to the Sathyamangalam court.

A few days ago, Suresh was arrested by the Chamarajanagar rural police station and handed over to judicial custody. While being taken to a court in Tamil Nadu's Sathyamangalam for questioning on Friday, he ran away from the police near a hotel in Asanur. At that time, Shivaji, a policeman, broke his little finger and injured his legs. Another constable Veerabhadra had severe injuries. After escaping from the police, he hide in the forest for some time before going to Nanjanagudu.

Chamarajanagar SP has issued an order suspending Veerbhadra and Shivaji of the district armed Force, for dereliction of duty and directed for departmental inquiry. The arrested accused had many cases registered against him in Chamarajanagar rural station and East police station, including temple hundi theft and robbery. Similarly, cases of theft have also been registered against him in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.