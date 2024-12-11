Family Suicide Attempt Claims Three Lives in Mancherial District

In Kasipet village, Tandur Mandal, Mancherial district, a family of four attempted suicide due to financial distress, resulting in the deaths of three members. One individual remains in critical condition, according to doctors at Warangal's MGM Hospital.

The family, identified as Samudrala Mondaiah (60), his wife Sridevi (50), daughter Chaitanya (30), and son Shivaprasad (26), faced mounting financial pressures after incurring losses in stock market investments. Shivaprasad had borrowed heavily from friends, relatives, and loan apps to sustain his investments, but the inability to repay loans led to constant harassment by creditors, plunging the family into severe mental distress.

The Incident

Unable to bear the pressure, the family consumed pesticide in the early hours of Tuesday, reportedly as part of a collective decision to end their lives. Before losing consciousness, Mondaiah called his brother-in-law, Ramesh, to inform him about the incident. Ramesh rushed to their residence and arranged for them to be transported to the Bellampalli Government Hospital via a 108 ambulance.

After receiving initial treatment, they were referred to Mancherial Hospital, and subsequently to MGM Hospital in Warangal due to their deteriorating condition.

Fatalities and Allegations

Despite medical intervention, Mondaiah, Sridevi, and Chaitanya succumbed to the effects of the poison early Wednesday morning. Shivaprasad remains critical, with doctors continuing to monitor his condition.

Relatives of the deceased have accused the MGM Hospital staff of negligence, claiming that the victims, who were in critical condition, were placed in a general medical ward instead of an emergency ward. They allege that improper treatment led to the deaths and are demanding better care for Shivaprasad to prevent further tragedy.