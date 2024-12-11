Every Adult Has a Child Within Them: M. Nasser on the Universality of Mufasa

Veteran Tamil actor M. Nasser beautifully encapsulates the essence of Mufasa: The Lion King, saying, “Every adult has a child within them, and this film is for all.” Nasser, who lends his voice to Kiros in the Tamil version, sees the film as a celebration of innocence and positivity, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Reflecting on his involvement, Nasser called the project a rare privilege. “As someone who started as a dubbing artist, this role felt like coming full circle. The Lion King has always held a special place in my heart, and voicing Kiros was both challenging and rewarding,” he said.

Kiros, as Nasser describes, is a character brimming with self-confidence. “He’s someone who leaves a lasting impression, standing firm in his beliefs. I worked hard to capture his essence and make him relatable,” he shared.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King is a visually stunning prequel that delves into the origin story of the iconic king of the Pride Lands. With a stellar Tamil voice cast featuring Arjun Das, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Singam Puli, and VTV Ganesh, the film promises an unforgettable experience.

Set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 20, 2024, the film blends cutting-edge CGI with live-action storytelling, inviting audiences to rediscover the magic of The Lion King.