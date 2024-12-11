Techie from Prakasam dies in road accident in London

A tragic road accident in London has claimed the life of P. Chiranjeevi, a 32-year-old software engineer hailing from Budawada in Chimakurthi mandal of Prakasam district. The incident occurred when Chiranjeevi's car collided with a divider, leading to the vehicle losing control and overturning.

Authorities report that the accident resulted in the immediate death of Chiranjeevi, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other individuals in the vehicle sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, where Chiranjeevi was well-known. Friends and family are mourning the loss of a talented engineer whose life was cut tragically short. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.