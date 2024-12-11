Live
- Manchu Manoj Submits Bond of Rs. 1 Lakh to Rachakonda Commissioner
- Cuba denounces US 'theft' of Havana Club rum trademark
- Places of Worship Act: Mathura Shahi Eidgah mosque files intervention application in SC
- Violence erupts during 'Parbhani bandh'; MVA flays sacrilege to Ambedkar statue
- Addressing ethical challenges of AI, making social media accountable on fake news: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Assam Congress to hold three-day review meeting to discuss bypoll debacle
- Indian pharma companies set to make further progress in US market in 2025: HSBC
- High Court Grants Relief to Mohan Babu, Orders Surveillance at Residence
- Techie from Prakasam dies in road accident in London
- Every Adult Has a Child Within Them: M. Nasser on the Universality of Mufasa
Just In
Techie from Prakasam dies in road accident in London
A tragic road accident in London has claimed the life of P. Chiranjeevi, a 32-year-old software engineer hailing from Budawada in Chimakurthi mandal of Prakasam district.
A tragic road accident in London has claimed the life of P. Chiranjeevi, a 32-year-old software engineer hailing from Budawada in Chimakurthi mandal of Prakasam district. The incident occurred when Chiranjeevi's car collided with a divider, leading to the vehicle losing control and overturning.
Authorities report that the accident resulted in the immediate death of Chiranjeevi, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other individuals in the vehicle sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.
This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, where Chiranjeevi was well-known. Friends and family are mourning the loss of a talented engineer whose life was cut tragically short. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.