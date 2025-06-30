Expelled leader Eshwarappa hints at return to BJP

Ballari: Expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Sunday indicated a possible return to the party, saying “the BJP was his life” and there was no question of him joining any other political outfit. He said he was considering meeting senior BJP leaders and that some within the party were also open to his return. The BJP had expelled Eshwarappa, a former state president and Deputy Chief Minister, for six years last year for violating party discipline and contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an independent from Shivamogga, rebelling against the party’s official candidate.

Eshwarappa had entered the fray, accusing state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and his father, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, of denying his son K E Kantesh a ticket from Haveri. Vijayendra’s brother and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra was the BJP candidate from Shivamogga. “I don’t know the details. I only heard through TV reports that BJP workers from the Kuruba community (to which I belong) held a meeting and demanded my return. Some of them spoke kindly about me, but beyond that, I’m not aware of anything,” Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Where will I go if I leave the BJP? My life is at this party. Let’s see, I’m thinking of speaking to some senior leaders. I’ve also heard that some of them are considering my return. After discussions, things may take shape. But I will not leave the BJP for any other party.” Asked whether he had received invitations from other parties, Eshwarappa said some ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had approached him, offering suitable positions for him and his son. He also claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had invited him. “Hindutva is like my breath. I joined the BJP because of Hindutva. Even if I die, I won’t leave the BJP or Hindutva. So, there is no question of joining any other party,” he added.