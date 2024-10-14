Eye-Catching B’lore Utsava: Actress Bhoomi inaugurates exhibition

Bengaluru: The “Bengaluru Utsav,” a vibrant exhibition and sale of handicrafts organised by the Grand Flea Market, kicked off at Chitrakala Parishath. The event, which began on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, will continue until October 27.

Model and actress Bhoomi Shetty inaugurated the festival. In her remarks, Bhoomi Shetty highlighted that the Bengaluru Utsav, coinciding with the Dussehra festival, showcases a variety of unique products crafted by artists and artisans from across the country. She encouraged everyone to visit the festival, support the artisans, and bring along friends to explore and appreciate the diverse range of handicrafts.

The festival features an array of products that reflect the rich cultural heritage of various regions in India, all made by skilled artisans from different states. Organized as part of the Dussehra celebrations, the Grand Flea Market aims to offer Bangaloreans a unique opportunity to experience and purchase these traditional crafts.