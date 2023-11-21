Fact check unit started by govt to prevent fake news; 5 companies finalised

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has taken a bold step to prevent fake news and has decided to set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit. The government has called a tender for the registration of companies for this unit. Currently seven companies have registered and five companies have been shortlisted. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that the department is conducting background checks on the companies and later the names of the companies will be disclosed.

These five companies are likely to be finalised. These companies have extensive experience in artificial intelligence, data analysis and anti-fake news and fact-checking, he said.

On the question why only these seven companies are registered, he said, the companies registering for this should be of Indian origin. Should have at least three years of experience in fact checking services or similar activities as on August 31, 2023. Priyank Kharge told that the government will recognize the company that has done reliable work.

The remaining two companies consist of individuals who have worked reliably in the past and are ready to partner with the government. We will check if there is a chance to include them in the list as well, he said.

Finally, the companies and individuals on the government’s shortlist are divided into three main areas, which include a fact-checking team that detects and corrects misinformation. Analytics Squad, which actively monitors the disinformation ecosystem. Capacity Development Team, which conducts public awareness campaigns to educate people about the presence and effects of the misinformation ecosystem.