Fake documents used to encroach KHB sites in Yelahanka

Bengaluru: Followingthe exposure of illegal encroachment of a corner site worth ₹10 crore in Sector ‘A’ of Yelahanka New Town, yet another case has emerged from Sector ‘B’ where a site has allegedly been grabbed using forged documents. Preliminary Lokayukta investigations now indicate possible irregularities in the allotment of as many as 178 sites belonging to the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB).

The Lokayukta Police have requested all documentation related to the acquisition, auction, and allotment of these 178 sites from the KHB Commissioner.

In response, the Commissioner has sought one week’s time to furnish the records. Notices have also been issued to sub-registrars of Yelahanka, Gandhinagar, Chickajala, and Byatarayanapura demanding registration details of these sites.

At the centre of this fraud are two specific plots — Site No. 271 (Sector A) and Site No. 239 (Sector B) — that were allegedly registered in private names using fake documents.

In the case of Site No. 271, a retired KHB Assistant Executive Engineer, Syed Asgar, is said to be directly involved. Investigators suspect that multiple sites among the 178 may have been similarly encroached.

Although the irregularity regarding Site No. 239 came to light in 2022, the KHB is yet to register a criminal case against the accused — S.V. Hariprasad and two others — sparking allegations of intentional delay. The 175.95 sq.m. plot had never been auctioned or allotted, but forged ownership papers were allegedly used to claim registration.

KHB had acquired 203.16 acres in Sector A and 157 acres in Sector B in the late 1970s to develop residential layouts.

Some premium corner sites were retained by KHB for later public auction. Only the KHB Commissioner has the authority to issue auction confirmation letters. However, in these two fraudulent cases, no such official communication exists, pointing to blatant forgery.

The scandal came to light thanks to social activist K.S. Chandrashekar, who had filed RTI applications in 2021. When KHB claimed no allotment records existed, Chandrashekar gathered proof through alternate channels and submitted a formal complaint to the ACB, pushing for criminal proceedings.

Following this, the Lokayukta has now filed a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against retired AEE Syed Asgar, Govindayya, and Satish Harini.

With an estimated loss exceeding ₹20 crore, pressure is mounting on the authorities to act decisively against both internal collaborators and external encroachers.