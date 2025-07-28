Fake seeds: BJP urges Karnataka govt to file criminal case

Bengaluru: Accusingthe ruling Congress of ‘failing’ Karnataka, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Sunday urged the Siddaramaiah-led government to file a criminal case and take strict action against companies that are supplying fake seeds and fertilisers to farmers. He said a police vigilance team should be formed to take strict action against the networks that cheat farmers.

Vijayendra later also said that BJP’s farmers’ wing will hold a state-wide protest on Monday, as he accused the state government of creating “artificial shortage” of urea in various parts of the state because of its “mismanagement”, leading to “panic” among farmers. He also alleged that brokers and traders hold stocks.

The BJP chief was responding to reports about fake seeds and fertilisers being supplied to farmers in some parts of the state, and protests by farmers in various places alleging a shortage in the supply of urea. “The efforts to trouble the food-providing farmers and exploit them within the system have been ongoing for a long time. Companies supplying fertilizers and seeds are engaging in the despicable act of sabotaging agricultural activities by providing fake seeds to the enthusiastic farming community that is expecting a good harvest in the backdrop of a promising monsoon this time,” Vijayendra said. “I urge the government to file a criminal case against such companies in this regard and take strict action, and also to take all necessary measures to ensure that the farming community gets quality seeds and necessary fertilizers in a timely manner,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Vijayendra said, in this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, along with agricultural incentive schemes, had taken precautionary measures to protect farmers. “The state government too needs to take committed steps in this regard, so that the lives of farmers are not affected,” he said.

To strengthen the Agriculture Department and to take strict action against the networks that cheat farmers, a police vigilance team should be formed, the BJP leader said.

Later speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said, monsoon started early and even though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy were aware, the proper stocking and timely supply of fertilisers to various districts were not ensured, leading to shortage.

Alleging that an artificial shortage has been created despite the central government having given sufficient quantities of urea to the state, he said, more than 8,70,000 metric tonnes of urea had been received by Karnataka from the Centre, but only about 5, 30,000 metric tonnes is available in the market.

“What about the rest? The fear is that somewhere there is some kind of hand-in-glove. Brokers and traders are keeping the stocks; it has to be released. The state government is trying to create an artificial shortage. This will not help farmers and that’s the reason farmers are upset,” he said

Targeting the Congress government, citing media reports about farmers’ protest against urea shortage, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said, the government should have been alert and paid attention towards ensuring storage of necessary amount of fertilizer and its timely distribution, when the monsoon arrived a month in advance this time.

Instead, those in the government completely neglected the farmers in the heat of factional fights for power or chair, Ashoka said in a post on ‘X’. “The curse of the farmers will affect this Congress government,” he added.