Finance Minister Sitharaman lays foundation stone for Income Tax office building

Bengaluru: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the Income Tax Department in Bengaluru on Sunday.

She also unveiled the foundation stone plaque at the site. As per the press release. the new building will be equipped with an exclusive public relations office and a waiting area for taxpayers. It will also house Aayakar Seva Kendra to provide seamless services to the taxpayer.

The upcoming office building of the Income Tax Department has G+18 floors and one basement parking.

The building has been designed to harness maximum natural lighting and is GRIHA rating IV compliant.

It also has solar panels for power generation and features a rainwater harvesting system. The recycled water will be used for gardening and a dual plumbing system.

The central air cleaning system has been equipped with a magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization. The building will be constructed by Bangalore Project Circle, CPWD.