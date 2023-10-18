Fire Engulfs Four-Story Building in Koramangala

Bengaluru: A harrowing incident unfolded on Wednesday at a commercial building in Koramangala. A blazing fire erupted on the top floor, sending shockwaves throughout the area. As six fire brigade vehicles raced to the scene, the blaze threatened the very heart of the city's bustling commercial district.

Reports indicate that the ill-fated building hosted a hookah bar and a pub known as Mudpipe Cafe on its rooftop. The inferno's origin was traced back to a kitchen mishap, where a cylinder explosion unleashed a torrent of flames that swiftly engulfed the structure.

The incident, which commenced at approximately 11:45 AM, presented a dire situation for firefighters and first responders. It is suspected that the fire was initiated from a leaking cylinder located on the building's top floor. Within moments, multiple cylinders followed suit, intensifying the calamity and propelling the fire to spread rapidly throughout the entire edifice and even onto an adjacent structure.

Though the flames raged ferociously, the authorities' prompt response played a crucial role in limiting the extent of the devastation. The police reported that a brave young man, trapped on the top floor, made a daring leap to escape the conflagration. Remarkably, he survived the fall and is currently undergoing medical treatment. Regrettably, two others sustained minor injuries during the chaotic evacuation.

Mudpipe Cafe, once a vibrant hub of social activity, was reduced to smouldering ruins, and Cult Fit, a gym situated below it, also bore the brunt of the disaster. The exploding cylinders sent shrapnel raining down, causing damage to vehicles parked on the ground floor. Authorities have subsequently initiated legal action against the owner of Mudpipe Cafe, seeking accountability for the tragic incident.

The building, conveniently located in close proximity to Forum Mall, is home to various commercial enterprises, all of which were forced to evacuate as the crisis unfolded. Video footage shared on social media platforms captured the intensity of the explosion that rocked the building. (eom)