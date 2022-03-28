Five People In Bengaluru Have Been Arrested After Seizing 102 Kg Of Ganja

The police in Koramangala have detained a group of five drug dealers and recovered 102 kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh.



The offenders were apprehended after police received information that they were planning to sell the contraband in Ballari Colony in Koramangala First Block.

As per investigations, the accused bought ganja for a lower price from a few villagers in Pushpapura, Chamarajanagar district's Hanur taluk, and sold it to customers in Koramangala, HSR Layout, KR Puram, Begur, and other areas.

According to the police, the defendants are repeat offenders who have been charged with murder, chain snatching, and drug trafficking in the JP Nagar, Madiwala, Adugodi, Koramangala, and Kollegala police stations. The culprit was arrested with 102.200 kgs of ganja worth roughly Rs 40 lakh and a two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, two drug dealers were caught by Rajagopalanagar police, who recovered roughly 21 kilogrammes of ganja (marijuana). The two men were caught after police received a credible report that two men were attempting to sell ganja at Peenya 4th Stage's 12th Cross. The suspects are Tamil Nadu residents who received the contraband through a connection in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The material was transported by train from Vishakhapatnam to Hosur, where it was stored in their home, as per the police. They tried to smuggle in little amounts of ganja to sell to students and others in the city.

The investigators stated that the defendants owned a condiments supply business but didn't make enough money to live comfortably, so they turned to narcotics distribution. The cops discovered the culprit with 21.18 kg of ganja and a two-wheeler.