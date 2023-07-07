Focus on quality education in the budget is welcome

Bengalure: It is highly encouraging to see the state budget's strong focus on education by allocating 11 per cent of total budget to the sector. Research has shown that good infrastructure encourages students to attend school more regularly. Schools are considered a second home for children as this is where they spend the majority of their waking hours of the day. Hence the improvement to school infrastructure will go a long way in imparting quality education to all students. The combination of adequate sanitation facilities and education is critical for securing good health, safety, learning, and overall development of children. Hence the initiative for constructing new toilets in schools & colleges is laudable.

Amidst rising awareness and recognition of the importance of healthier diets for kids, the decision to provide Egg/peanut chikki/banana to students is also noteworthy as a child’s diet directly affects their ability to learn, focus and concentrate. Disruption to education systems during the pandemic had disproportionately affected the students with long-lasting implications. The decision to address learning deficiencies in children and prepare students for secondary level examinations too through a special programme will be helpful to address this concern. Additionally, setting up innovation labs in colleges will enable students to have hands-on experience with technology is the need of the hour.

The overall implementation of all these measures will go a long way in enhancing the quality of education that will ultimately lead to social equity.