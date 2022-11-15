Food price hike likely in all hotels

Bengaluru: There is a possibility that the price of meals and breakfast in city hotels will increase. This is indeed a bitter news for the people who are already reeling from the price hike. Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Owners Association is thinking of increasing the rates of meals and breakfast in hotels. A meeting has been called on November 18 to decide on this.



It was decided to increase the price in April when the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking oil and cylinders were increased. But then only some hotels had increased the rates. Now it is being considered to increase the rates to be applicable to all hotels. A detailed discussion will be held in the meeting and a final decision will be taken.

In the meeting held in April, it was decided to increase the prices of meals and snacks in hotels by 10%. But some hoteliers implemented new rates. Some hotels did not increase rates. Then it was decided to increase the price in the hotel in the background of the increase in the prices of essential items. At that time, small hotels including Darshini and Cafe had said that they would not increase the rates. But the big hotels had hiked the rates.

Now all the hotels are expected to increase the rates. Also, KMF has decided to increase the price of Nandini milk. Therefore, the prices of coffee and tea are also likely to increase. Nandini milk and curd to cost Rs 3 more from Monday night announces Karnataka Milk Federation.0