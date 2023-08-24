Former CM B S Yeddyurappa , sandalwood stars graced Bhuvan- Harshika marriage

Madikeri: Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonacha and actor Bhuvan Ponnanna, both natives of Kodagu district embarked on their journey of wedded bliss. The glitzy Sandalwood duo celebrated their nuptials on Thursday , in accordance with the cherished Kodava customs. Amid the esteemed presence of elders, family members, and well-wishers, the couple partook in traditional marriage rituals, cementing their love in the heart of district.

The resplendent wedding took place in the serene setting of Ammathi Kodava Samaja in Virajpet taluk amid lush greenary of district. Donning the exquisite Kodava traditional attire, the celebrities radiated in their cultural finery. The event was graced by political luminaries, including former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, former Minister Murugesh Nirani, Sudhakar, and Virajpet MLA Ponnanna. The solemn wedding rites were elevated by the emblematic act of severing a banana pole, symbolizing valor and courage, as per Kodava tradition.

The star-studded affair garnered a dazzle of celebrities, with actress Anu Prabhakar and her husband Raghumukherjee elegantly clad in Kodava traditional attire. Actress Anu Prabhakar had been actively involved in the pre-wedding festivities, adding her grace to the auspicious occasion. The presence of renowned figures like actor Ganesh and veteran actor Doddanna further enriched the ceremony's splendor.

The couple's union was celebrated over two days of grandeur. The pre-wedding celebrations included the 'Oorkoduva ceremony and Mehndi, setting the stage for the wedding's magnificence. The Kodava wedding tradition, distinct in its own right, diverges from other cultures by designating the mother to applaud the bride. This special Kodava gesture, known as 'Pattak', (mangal Sutra ) tied on neck of Harshika by her mother.

Resplendent in traditional Kodava attire, Bhuvan and Harshika captured hearts as they partook in a series of Kodava customs. The ceremonial highlight included the symbolic cutting of a banana tree, signifying bravery. Traditional Kodava cuisine added flavor to the festivities, treating guests to an authentic culinary experience. The Kodava tradition of 'Walaga' was also a prominent feature of the event, showcasing the community's rich heritage.

The union of Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvan Ponnanna stands as a testament to love, tradition, and the vibrant culture of Kodagu. The wedding extravaganza marked not just a joyous occasion for the couple but also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage they represent.