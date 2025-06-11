Live
Former Karnataka MLA Booked for Obstructing Port Authority Official
Former Karnataka MLA Mohidin Bava and two of his associates have been booked by Panambur police for allegedly obstructing and intimidating a senior official of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) over the clearance of a pending project bill.
According to the complaint filed by NMPA Deputy Chairperson S.K. Murugan, Bava and the others entered his office on June 9 without prior appointment and insisted on immediate approval of the bill. When asked to leave, the trio allegedly refused and continued to pressure the official. The incident reportedly extended outside the office premises, where the group is said to have blocked the official’s vehicle and issued threats.
Police registered a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made so far, and investigations are underway.
Bava, a former Congress MLA from Mangaluru North, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had accompanied a contractor to seek clarification regarding the delay in the bill’s approval. He described the complaint as politically motivated.