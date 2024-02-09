Former Minister KC Narayana Gowda May Join Congress, Says District In-charge Minister

Mandya: Speculation is rife about former minister KC Narayana Gowda's potential switch to the Congress party. Agriculture and District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy hinted that a definitive decision regarding Narayana Gowda's political allegiance would materialize within the next ten days. Addressing inquiries about Narayana Gowda's recent meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chaluvarayaswamy indicated that any decision to join Congress would not be immediate, with a clearer outlook expected in the coming days. Notably, Narayana Gowda has not stipulated any conditions for joining the party.

"We haven't made any commitments either. As previously observed, individuals have transitioned to Congress from various political affiliations in Mandya district. Narayana Gowda's departure from BJP, citing dissatisfaction with JDS, signals a potential convergence towards Congress," remarked Chaluvarayaswamy. Responding to former CM Kumaraswamy's insinuation of "two-headed politics," Chaluvarayaswamy retorted, " Kumara swamy is only truth teller after Mahatma Gandhi.

Shifting focus to recent protests outside the Parliament House in Delhi, Chaluvarayaswamy elucidated on the state government's correspondence with the central authorities regarding fiscal allocations. Despite repeated entreaties, the state's pleas for financial assistance have gone unanswered, prompting the protests. Chaluvarayaswamy emphasized the unanimity of support for the state's stance on fiscal matters, stressing, "We demanded 15 thousand crores. We aren't demanding a specific amount; any assistance would suffice."

Expressing exasperation over the delay in fund disbursement, Chaluvarayaswamy minced no words in his rebuke of BJP's inaction. "If BJP MPs have any shred of integrity, they would refrain from contesting elections until our grievances are addressed. Nirmala Sitharam, as a Rajya Sabha member from our state, ought to have been more proactive. With the exception of DK Suresh, not a single MP has shown solidarity with our cause," lamented Chaluvarayaswamy, highlighting the urgency of the situation.