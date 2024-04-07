Four held for cheating in the name of charitable trusts

Bengaluru: Four people have been arrested by Halasur police station here on the charge of cheating under the pretext of donating crores of rupees to charitable trusts. Sunitha, Jayakumar, resident of Kancheepuram Palli Karne, Tamil Nadu, Jatin Aggarwal of Uttarahalli and Rajendra Hegde of Gujarat have been identified as the arrested accused.

Fake documents were created by the fraudsters that had names of several top manufacturing and tech companies.

They used to create fake documents in the name of reputed companies, including. Later, the accused used to meet the representatives of the charitable trusts by impersonating themselves as executive managers and representatives of the company.

They used to con the trusts by citing various sections in the Income Tax Act and creating the impression that they were legitimate campaigners.

They made their victims believe that companies would be exempt from paying income tax due to this 10-15 lakh rupees, saying that the moment charge and processing charge must be paid for providing CSR funds and getting documents.

After that, the trust used to reject the money on the pretext that they did not follow the proper documents and regulations. Similarly, on March 14, the accused contacted the officials of Sankarananda Ashram Trust. On hearing their claims after giving the fraudsters money, the accountants of the trust got suspicious and asked for the money back .This was the triggering point for their exposure and led to their arrest after a thorough investigation by the Halasur Police.