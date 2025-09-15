Free legal aid centre launched for defence personnel, veterans

Shivamogga: A dedicated free legal aid initiative for defence personnel, ex-servicemen, and their dependents was launched in Shivamogga under the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana–2025. The programme is jointly organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Shivamogga District Legal Services Authority, and the Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation.

The centre was inaugurated virtually by Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Supreme Court and Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. She described the scheme as “a vital support system for retired soldiers who devoted their youth to national service and now face legal challenges.”

Speaking at the event, Wing Commander (Retd) M.S. Lolaksha, Director of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation, said the initiative would help ex-servicemen resolve a wide range of legal issues. “This is a golden opportunity for our veteran community to seek timely redressal,” he added.

District Principal Sessions Judge Preethi K.P., Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member Secretary Santosh M.S., and other judicial officers were present.

Dr. C A Hiremath, Deputy Director of the department, explained that veterans and their dependents from Shivamogga, Chitradurga, and Davangere districts could avail themselves of free legal aid. Weekly services will be provided at the Shivamogga office by Dr. H.M. Nataraj, a retired army officer and legal expert.

The facility will cover pending and fresh cases, including pension disputes, land and property issues, inheritance rights, and family disputes, with no charges. For details, beneficiaries can contact 08182-220925 during office hours or call the national helpline 15100.

Several ex-servicemen’s associations, officials, and veterans attended the launch.