Fresh Cases Lead to Externment of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi From Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada administration has externed Mahesh Shetty Timarodi from the district for one year to Raichur, citing multiple criminal cases, including fresh charges filed during the course of the externment process.

The order, issued by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner, bars him from entering Dakshina Kannada except when required by courts or on police notice.

Police confirmed that four new cases were filed against Timarodi in Belthangady police station. These are: Cr. No. 75/2025 under Sections 189(2), 191(1)(2), 115(2), 351(2), 352 read with 190 BNS; Cr. No. 77/2025 under Section 189(2) read with 190(2) BNS; Cr. No. 79/2025 under Section 353(2) BNS; and Cr. No. 108/2025 under Sections 25(1)(1-A) and 25(1)(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act, 1959.

In addition, a case linked to Brahmavar police station, involving allegations that Timarodi obstructed officials during an attachment operation, is also registered at Belthangady.

The externment is part of preventive measures undertaken by the district administration in response to repeated offences. Officials said Timarodi can appeal the decision before the state government or the High Court.