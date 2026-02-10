Fresh dissidence rocks Congress over Yathindra’s growing influence

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress is witnessing another round of internal rebellion as allegations of political interference by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah continue to create unrest among party leaders.

What initially appeared to be isolated complaints has now turned into open resentment. The controversy began when reports claimed that senior minister K.J. George was upset over Yathindra’s alleged involvement in departmental matters. Although the issue was later denied, it highlighted the unease among senior leaders.

The situation worsened when Yathindra publicly asserted that Siddaramaiah would remain Chief Minister for the entire five-year term. His statement was seen as an attempt to curb leadership change discussions but instead aggravated tensions within the party.

The latest flashpoint has emerged from Mysuru, where senior Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has openly voiced his displeasure. Sait has accused Yathindra of interfering in his constituency and alleged that officials are bypassing elected representatives.

During a public event in Mysuru attended by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Sait refused to take the stage and angrily remarked that he might say something controversial if given the microphone. He had to be convinced by party colleagues to participate in the programme.

After the event, Sait did not hold back his criticism. “Some officials think instructions are valid only when they come from a particular source. Interference is happening everywhere,” he said, making it clear that he was unhappy with the current power structure.

He also indirectly criticised Yathindra’s statement on the Chief Minister’s tenure, saying, “Authority is not permanent.” His remarks have further exposed the growing friction between Siddaramaiah loyalists and other factions within the Congress. Senior leaders have tried to calm the storm. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao insisted that leadership decisions cannot be influenced by random comments, while Parameshwara maintained that the high command is observing developments closely.

At the same time, another layer of dissent has surfaced among Lingayat Congress MLAs. After a community meeting in Vijayapura, Minister M.B. Patil openly demanded greater political representation for Lingayats, indicating that internal bargaining for power is intensifying.

The opposition BJP has wasted no time in exploiting the rift. Union Minister V. Somanna ridiculed Siddaramaiah, claiming he has lost control over his party and government.

Political observers believe the repeated controversies surrounding Yathindra Siddaramaiah are weakening the authority of the Chief Minister and creating an impression of parallel power centres within the government. With growing dissatisfaction among MLAs and mounting factionalism, the Congress leadership faces an uphill task in maintaining unity. Whether the party high command intervenes to contain the damage or allows the situation to escalate further will determine the future course of Karnataka politics.