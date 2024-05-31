Further process if Prajwal doesn't return: Karnataka Min

Bengaluru: Hoursahead of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's scheduled return from abroad to face the law over sexual abuse allegations, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the next course of action, such as cancellation of his passport, will follow if he fails to show up as promised.

Prajwal, facing charges of sexually abusing several women, had said in a video statement earlier this week that he will return on May 31 and appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. He has booked a ticket in an international flight from Munich that is scheduled to land here at 12.30 AM on Friday.

On Thursday, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that in case Prajwal Revanna does not return to the country on May 31 as stated, further action such as cancellation of his passport will follow. Prajwal will be arrested upon his return and the legal process will be initiated, he added.

The anticipatory bail plea moved by the 33 year-old suspended JD(S) MP in a rape case is pending before a city special court and is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.