‘Futurise’ aims to showcase emerging technology

Bengaluru: Forthe first time, the event will be hosted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), offering expansive infrastructure, metro connectivity, and a sustainable, world-class venue.

Themed Futurise, BTS 2025 aims to showcase technologies shaping the future, with 10 conference tracks covering IT & DeepTech, semiconductors, biotech, AI, defence, space tech, and more. Over 1,00,000 attendees are expected, including 20,000 startup founders, 1,000+ investors, 600+ speakers, and 1,200+ exhibitors from 60+ countries.

Highlights include the Future Makers Conclave, a major startup focus through Startup Springboard, and a larger-than-ever exhibition.

Announcing the summit at a press conference, Kharge said, “With its bold new vision, expanded scale, and global outlook, BTS 2025 will further strengthen Karnataka’s leadership in technology, innovation, and sustainable development.”

Deputy CM Shivakumar emphasised inclusive growth and infrastructure, noting projects like Namma Metro expansion, Bengaluru Business Corridor, and skill initiatives aimed at making Karnataka a global hub for talent and innovation.

Sectoral insights were shared by Vision Group chairs Kris Gopalakrishnan, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Prashanth Prakash, and Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar.

The state also launched KATALYST, a dedicated ease-of-doing-business cell for Global Capability Centres. BTS 2025 promises to be a landmark event connecting global innovators, investors, and policymakers in Bengaluru.