‘Ghar Ghar Bhajan’ to celebrate centenary of Swamiji

Mangaluru: In a unique initiative to honour the centenary of their revered leader, the late SrimadSudhindraThirtha Swamiji, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community has embarked on a special program titled ‘GharGhar Bhajan.’ The program, which aims to spread spiritual harmony and devotion, will see bhajans being recited in over 25,000 homes across Karnataka. The centenary year began in April 2024 and will end next year at the same time.

“The Bhajanamandalis go to houses on the invitation of the families and sign Bhajans for 100 minutes using only traditional instruments and recite Kannada and Konkani Bhajans, they do not charge anything for this initiative and have been put together to rekindle the spirit of devotional music to reverberate in every house.” Gurudutt Kamath and elder of the community who is overseeing the initiative

As part of the centenary celebrations, members of the GSB community have come together to organize this large-scale event, intending to create a spiritual and devotional atmosphere within individual households. The ‘GharGhar Bhajan’ initiative will involve teams visiting homes across the state, reciting devotional songs and hymns that are central to their traditions. The organisers hope that this initiative will foster unity and instil a deeper sense of spiritual connection within the community.

Speaking about the programme, a representative from the organising committee said, “SrimadSudhindraThirtha Swamiji dedicated his life to guiding our community on the path of devotion and righteousness. This initiative is a tribute to his teachings, and through this, we aim to bring his spiritual presence into every GSB home across Karnataka.”

The programme will not only involve traditional bhajans but will also feature a brief introduction to the life and legacy of SrimadSudhindraThirtha Swamiji, educating younger generations about his profound influence on the GSB community. The recitation of bhajans in each home is seen as a way of spreading peace, devotion, and Swamiji’s message of living a life grounded in spirituality.

With enthusiastic participation from the community, the organisers are confident that they will exceed their goal of reaching 25,000 households.

The programme has garnered widespread support, with local GSB leaders encouraging families to open their doors and join in the celebrations.

The ‘GharGhar Bhajan’ programme is expected to continue over the coming months, culminating in a grand finale, where the community will gather to commemorate SrimadSudhindraThirtha Swamiji’s centenary with a series of cultural and religious events.