Government committed to protecting constitutional rights of minorities: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The State Government will not compromise on protecting the rights of Adivasis, Tribals and Minorities as per the wishes of the Constitution. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no need to worry about this.

He held talks with the representatives of All India Muslim Personal Law Board who met him at Home Office Krishna on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the leaders of the delegation expressed concern about the threat to the rights and laws of Muslims, tribals and other minorities due to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Delete Edit



The previous Law Commission had rejected the central government's proposal saying that implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was not feasible in this diverse country. Now the Central Government has asked the present Law Commission to review this matter again. Accordingly, the Law Commission is collecting opinions from the public. On behalf of his board, he said that more than one crore signatures were collected against the implementation of Uniform Civil Code and sent to the Law Commission.



Responding to this, the Chief Minister responded after the publication of the draft Uniform Civil Code. Their government will never allow suppression of minority rights. He said that the central government is creating unnecessary controversy in the wake of the election.

On this occasion, the members of the delegation also requested the government to protect the Waqf properties. Former Vice President K Rehman Khan, Housing and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Legislative Council Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Nazir Ahmed, Maulana Syed Mustafa Rafai Nadvi, Maulana Syed Muhammad Tanveer Hashmi, Maulana Shabir Ahmad Hussaini Nadvi, Mufti Iftikhar Ahmad Qasmi etc. were present.