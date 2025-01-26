Government mandates e-KYC for ration cards

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a final reminder for ration cardholders to complete the mandatory e-KYC verification for all listed family members. Failure to meet this requirement within the specified deadline will result in the suspension of ration benefits, according to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

Biometric authentication is a critical part of the e-KYC process, even for those who have previously updated details via OTP. This step is being enforced to ensure that all registered family members are physically verified.

Cardholders are urged to update important information such as names, relationships, gender, caste, mobile numbers, and LPG connection details. Essential documents like Aadhaar cards, caste and income certificates (if applicable), LPG-related proofs, and specific certifications for categories like Endosulfan victims must be submitted to the nearest fair price shop to complete the process.

According to initial reports, the e-KYC procedure is compulsory and entirely free of cost for Antyodaya and Priority (BPL) cardholders. To make it easier for beneficiaries, the government has extended these services to fair price shops, Karnataka One, and Grama One centres, ensuring accessibility across the state.

Officials are calling for prompt action, emphasising that the verification process is a one-time effort aimed at streamlining public distribution and safeguarding entitlements. For guidance or additional support, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact their local taluk offices, public distribution officials, or the Food and Civil Supplies Department.