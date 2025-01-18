Govt considering permanent solution to Dargah dispute: HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the government is contemplating a per-manent resolution to the Baba Budangiri Dargah controversy in Chikkamagaluru.

In relation to a special petition submitted to the Supreme Court regarding this matter, Parameshwara held a consultative meeting in the Vidhana Soudha with legislators, public representatives, and religious leaders from Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

He emphasized, “The documents are permanent in nature, and legal advice will be sought on this issue. Karnataka has a good reputation in the country. We will not pro-long this problem for much longer, and we must ensure peace and harmony. The government has decided to resolve this issue permanently.”

Speaking to the media afterward, he mentioned that the Dattatreya Baba Budangiri Dargah on Chandradrona Mountain is a place of emotional unity in Karnataka. He noted that while certain programs were held until 1975, many conflicts have arisen in recent days. The government has made various efforts to resolve this issue, with both Hindu and Muslim communities approaching the courts. Documents have been re-viewed, and information has been provided to the courts, with some individuals even approaching the Supreme Court.

He added, “Our government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has formed a cabi-net subcommittee to resolve the Dattatreya Baba Budangiri Dargah dispute. Four meetings have been held to date, during which numerous documents have been re-viewed, and the necessary information has been submitted to the court.”

The Supreme Court has directed the government to provide its opinion by March 24, following which public representatives and religious leaders from Chikkamagaluru district have been consulted to gather their opinions and suggestions. “Next week, we will call a meeting of the cabinet subcommittee to review the suggestions and documents from the public representatives and religious leaders before presenting our findings to the court. We will proceed as per the court’s ruling thereafter,” he said.

The meeting was attended by several ministers, including Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Energy Minister K.J. George, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Housing and Waqf Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan, MP Kota Srinivasa Poojari, and MLAs H.D. Thammaiah, Nayana Motamma, and MLC C.T. Ravi, along with various religious leaders and officials from Chikkamagaluru district.