Govt cracks down on harmful cosmetics and street food vendors

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Drug Control Department, in coordination with the Food Safety Department, has initiated a state-wide crackdown on substandard cosmetic products and unhygienic street food vendors in response to growing health concerns.

With the widespread use of fairness creams and skin serums among the public, authorities have raised alarm over the unchecked availability of products containing harmful ingredients like steroids, folic acid, and excessive Vitamin C and D. These items, marketed with claims of quick skin glow and beauty enhancement, have been found to be of poor quality and potentially dangerous when used regularly.

Dermatologists, including Dr. Yogish, have warned that the prolonged use of such products can lead to skin thinning, pigmentation disorders, and long-term skin damage.

The Drug Control Department has now begun collecting samples of these cosmetic products for lab testing, targeting lotions, lipsticks, sunscreens, and serums available across various markets. The government has also revealed plans to introduce a new Cosmetics Act to regulate the manufacture, labeling, and distribution of beauty products in Karnataka. This move aims to ensure public health safety and protect especially young consumers, who are often drawn in by false advertising and digital trends. Authorities urge the public to verify product safety before use and report suspicious items.

Additionally, the Food Safety Department has intensified its inspection of roadside food stalls across the state. Officials have found several hygiene violations and have issued notices to vendors using poor-quality ingredients or operating in unsanitary conditions.

As this dual operation gains momentum, the departments remain firm in their commitment to uphold quality and consumer protection across the state.