Govt gives nod for recruitment of 150 engineers through KPSC

Bengaluru: The Department of Urban Development (BBMP) has moved forward to further reduce the workload of the officers of the Engineer Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. It has also agreed to direct recruitment of 150 engineer vacancies through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which had previously been sanctioned.



On August 21, the Finance Department also agreed to the appointment of engineers, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bangalore City, also approved. Thus, the direct recruitment process of 100 Assistant Engineers (Civil) and 50 Junior Engineers vacant in the Corporation will be held soon.

After 13 years, Urban Development Department has announced the recruitment of 150 vacant engineering posts in BBMP. Earlier recruitment was held in 2009-10. At that time, the government had directly recruited 120 permanent engineers for BBMP. At the same end, the vacant post was filled by Engineers appointed for a short period thereafter.

Recruitment of Civil Engineers on contract basis by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation. But, now it is interesting that the government has decided to recruit assistant and junior engineers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission. In the first phase, 100 assistant engineers and 50 junior engineers sanctioned in the corporation have been approved for direct recruitment through KPSC. In this regard, Under Secretary to the Government of Urban Development Department (BBMP) NK Lakshmi Sagar has also issued a circular. In addition, after filling up these posts, it has been directed to compulsorily reduce the number of assistant and junior engineers working on assignment and contract basis in the Corporation.