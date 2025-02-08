Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool

Live
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Bengaluru: In a significant move to foster greater cooperation in education and research, the Government of Karnataka and the University of Liverpool signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Cauvery, on Friday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar were present at the signing ceremony, along with Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool.
The MoU was signed by Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, British Council Division, James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor,and Prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool. The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration in research and innovation activities, education cooperation, and establish a joint working group to take the partnership forward.
LK Atheeq, Additinal chief secretary to CM, Dr. S. Selvakumar, IAS – Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS – Commissioner for Industrial Development, Department of Industries and Commerce, Dr KG Chandrasekhar, executive director, Karnataka higher education council and others were present.