Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool

Bengaluru: In a significant move to foster greater cooperation in education and research, the Government of Karnataka and the University of Liverpool signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Cauvery, on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar were present at the signing ceremony, along with Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool.

The MoU was signed by Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, British Council Division, James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor,and Prof Tariq Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool. The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration in research and innovation activities, education cooperation, and establish a joint working group to take the partnership forward.

LK Atheeq, Additinal chief secretary to CM, Dr. S. Selvakumar, IAS – Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS – Commissioner for Industrial Development, Department of Industries and Commerce, Dr KG Chandrasekhar, executive director, Karnataka higher education council and others were present.