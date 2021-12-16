Govt raising religious issues to divert attention from its failures: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said although there was opposition to the proposed anti-conversion bill within the Basavaraj Bommai government, attempt was being made to introduce it in a surreptitious manner towards the end of the ongoing winter session of State Legislative Assembly in Belagavi.

Speaking to media persons, after the State Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by Congress Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Belagavi on the sidelines of the current Belagavi session, Shivakumar said, "We know the government will bring the anti-conversion bill towards the end of the session. It is deliberately trying to divert the attention from its failures by raising religious issues as the elections are approaching." "There are serious difference of opinion within the State Cabinet itself. Therefore, the State government is deliberately keeping the draft of the bill under wraps without circulating it among both the ruling party and opposition members," alleged the KPCC chief. "The government is planning to spring a surprise at the last minute and take the opposition members off-guard,'' Shivakumar said pointing out that the CLP meeting discussed the proposed anti-conversion bill in detail and unanimously decided to oppose it tooth and nail whenever in the House. The Congress will also seek repeal of the APMC Act and amendments brought to the Land Reforms Act and Cow Slaughter Act, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah accused the ruling BJP of having a hidden agenda by misleading people and said the anti-conversion bill was being brought for political reasons. Stating that the Congress will oppose the bill both in the house and outside, Shivakumar said: "We will oppose the bill and we are ready. This bill is against the Constitution. There is a law already and there is no need for a new one. Government is bringing it unnecessarily."

"When many religions exist, the State cannot have a law that targets one particular religion. This will certainly have an impact on investments in the state. Investments are expected to come down over law and order issues. Currently, we are a preferred industrial destination," Shivakumar said.

The CLP also discussed strategies to counter the bill and raise critical issues such as the inadequate distribution of relief to flood affected North Karnataka regions and ignoring development in North Karnataka as well as corruption alleged by State contractors associaiton.

The CLP also discussed the modalities of the proposed padayatra from Mekedatu. It congratulated the newly-elected Legislative Council members.