Govt to set up bio-CNG plants using vegetable waste

Bengaluru In a significant push toward sustainable waste management and clean energy, the Karnataka government is planning to set up bio-CNG plants using vegetable waste and organic matter, with support from central government carbon credit grants. The proposal was discussed in a high-level meeting held in Bengaluru on Monday between Dr J S Yadav, Managing Director of the Council of State Agricultural Marketing Department (COSAMB), and State Sugar and Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivananad Patil.

Dr Yadav’s visit aimed to explore the utilisation of carbon credit-based funding to establish bio-CNG production plants across major Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the state.

Minister Patil highlighted that projects are already in planning stages for setting up bio-CNG plants in Dasanapura (Bengaluru), Mysuru, and Kolar. He informed that these locations generate high volumes of vegetable waste, making them ideal sites for initiating eco-friendly energy solutions.

50-tonne production benchmark for viability

Dr Yadav noted that for these bio-CNG units to be financially viable, each facility must process at least 50 tonnes of organic waste per day. He stressed that only when profitability is assured, private players will be motivated to invest in such green energy infrastructure.

“Identifying APMCs with sufficient waste generation capacity and crafting tailored proposals for each will ensure that the bio-CNG plants are not only sustainable but also economically rewarding,” Dr Yadav said.

Central law amendment to facilitate projects

The Union Government is expected to amend the Solid Waste Management Act in October, allowing states to leverage central financial aid through carbon credits. This development could pave the way for bio-CNG units to be embedded within the market systems, particularly APMCs, which handle large volumes of perishable produce.

Both Dr Yadav and Minister Patil agreed that Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kolar—the top waste-generating urban centres—are the priority locations for pilot projects.

Concerns over chemical use on fruits, vegetables

Beyond bio-CNG, the meeting also addressed growing health concerns related to the use of artificial colours, harmful stickers, and excessive pesticides on fruits and vegetables. Dr Yadav warned that synthetic chemicals used for fruit packaging, especially in apples and watermelons, pose a serious health hazard.

He pointed out the hazardous trend of sticking brand labels directly on fruits and the rampant use of artificial colour on vegetables like okra (bendekayi), carrots, and watermelon, stating these practices have long-term adverse effects on public health. “We need to launch awareness campaigns among traders and consumers to discourage the use of artificial colour and ensure minimal pesticide use,” Dr. Yadav urged.