Govt’s two-year celebration likely in Vijayanagara on May 20

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday indicated that the Congress government’s event in the Vijayanagara district to mark two years of the party in power is likely to be held on May 20. He said his government had walked the talk by fulfilling the promise it had made to the people of the state.

The Cabinet on Friday decided to indefinitely postpone the government’s event marking two years, in the view of the military conflict between India and Pakistan. “We want to do it (celebration event), because when we decided in the Cabinet to postpone it, the ceasefire was not yet announced,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal have already communicated to party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi about the postponement. “They (Surejewala and Venugopal) will now check with them (Kharge and Gandhi) and let us know. We want to organise the event, “ he added.

Responding to a question as to how he rates his government’s performance, Siddaramaiah said, “If there is any government that has walked the talk, it is our government. We have performed as promised.” Not wanting to respond to a question if the cabinet reshuffle was on the cards, the CM said the media will be informed when it is done. To mark the second anniversary of its rule, the Congress government is planning to distribute one lakh title deeds to eligible beneficiaries, whose “undocumented habitations” have been declared as revenue villages, during the event.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar too said preparations are being initiated to organise an event at Vijayanagara on May 20. “We had decided to postpone it considering the situation at the border, but now with the ceasefire in place, we want to do it,” he said.

All district in-charge ministers have been asked to visit assembly segments and to hold meetings with officers and party karyakartas separately there.

The government also plans to distribute one lakh title deeds to eligible beneficiaries during the two year’s celebrations, as committed in the manifesto, he said. “Congress party leadership will also be invited for the event,” Shivakumar added.