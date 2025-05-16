Guv gives assent to Greater Bangalore Administration Act

Bengaluru: The Greater Bangalore Administration Act has received the Governor’s assent and will be implemented from today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Greater Bangalore Authority will be formed instead of BBMP.

Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, he said, from now on, Bangalore will become Greater Bangalore. At least three corporations are likely to be formed in the Greater Bangalore area. The Chief Minister of the state will act as the chairman of the authority and an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard in the coming days, CM Siddaramaiah said. However, all functionaries will continue to have the same powers and duties as conferred under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act, 2020, until the new law comes into effect fully.

Until multiple corporations are created, the BBMP will continue to work under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which is expected to be constituted soon, official sources said. The Act provides 120 days to establish the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which was passed by both houses of the state legislature recently despite opposition from the BJP, proposes restructuring the BBMP by splitting it into a maximum of seven city corporations, in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination and supervision, and 30-month term for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

Disasters are taking place in the state due to rain and answering the media’s question about the government’s action in this regard, he said that relief measures will be taken up soo