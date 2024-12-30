Hand over contractor suicide case to CBI or face protest on Jan 4: BJP to K'taka govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has demanded handing over of a contractor's suicide case allegedly involving the close aide of Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or face a protest on January 4.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Bengaluru at the party office, BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra warned that if the state government fails to hand over the case to the CBI, the party would stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi on January 4.

"We will also lay siege to the residence of Priyank Kharge at Kalaburagi," Vijayendra stated.

"Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, you don't fear that if action is taken against Priyank Kharge you will get a call from New Delhi and your position will be in danger. Do not fear and initiate action against Priyank Kharge. You claim yourself to be the champion of the Backward Classes. The contractor who committed suicide hails from the Backward Classes," he stated.

“The contractor, Sachin had stated in his death note that killers were hired for executing the Andola seer and BJP leaders from Solapur in Maharashtra,” Vijayendra claimed.

“This is a serious matter. The BJP will wait till January 3. Let god give good sense to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hand over the case to the CBI,” he urged.

“Ever since the Congress government came to power, the number of suicide cases have gone up. The state had never witnessed a series of deaths like it is now. The sisters of the deceased contractor had gone to the police seeking help. The police did not bother about them for 12 hours. Instead, the police had humiliated and insulted the sisters,” Vijayendra alleged.

“Police negligence is a crime as their action would have saved the life of the contractor,” he said.

“The accused, Raju Kapanuru, who allegedly threatened the deceased, is a close aide of Priyank Kharge and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. The accused is not an ordinary person and is highly influential. In this backdrop, the case should be handed over to the CBI,” Vijayendra stated.

Vijayendra also released photos of Raju Kapanuru with Priyanka Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Vijayendra further stated that it was the demand of the family of the deceased Sachin that the case be handed over to the CBI.

“Earlier, former BJP minister K.S. Eshwarappa had resigned following the suicide of a contractor. Minister for Power K.J. George had tendered his resignation following the suicide of Deputy SP Ganapathi during the rule of the earlier Congress government,” he underlined.

The government should immediately take the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge and provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of the deceased contractor, he demanded.

Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor on last Thursday committed suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district following alleged threats to his life and extortion by an aide of Priyank Kharge. The deceased contractor has left a seven-page suicide note and alleged that Minister Kharge's aide and Kalaburagi City Corporation's former member Raju Kapanuru's atrocities led him to take the extreme step.

Reacting to the demand by the BJP, Minister Priyank Kharge declared in Bengaluru on Monday that no matter what the BJP demands, he would not resign.

“I have not denied that the accused Raju Kapanuru is my aide. I have demanded an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Raju was with the BJP earlier and he was the President of BJP ST Morcha," Minister Priyank charged.

"If they have any documents let them show. Vijayendra is not the Supreme Court. There is a money laundering case against Vijayendra so why is he not tendering his resignation?" Priyank questioned.

Talking about the protest in Kalaburagi, Priyank mocked, "Let the BJP convey how many people are gathering in Kalaburagi to protest against me. I will make arrangements for tea. Otherwise, you will protest that I did not even offer water."