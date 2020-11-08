HCG launches Journal of Precision Oncology

Bengaluru: To mark the National Cancer Awareness Day, HCG – The Specialist in Cancer Care launched the first edition of the Journal of Precision Oncology. The journal is developed in association with Wolters Kluwer and ATRO (Association for Transitional Research in Oncology). This is the first of its kind journal in India and the second in the world to be launched.

The Journal of Precision Oncology aims at building upon the current understanding of cancer in a manner that treats each type of cancer and each patient as a unique case, such that care strategies can be tailor-made to cater to this uniqueness while adhering to evidence-based practices. It is the official semi-annual publication of HCG, available both online and in print formats.

Precision medicine is an emerging approach that takes into account genetic, biologic, metabolomics, proteomics, and transcriptomic variability of every individual and creates specific treatment strategies. This approach allows doctors and researchers to predict more accurately treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease. It is in contrast to a one-size-fits-all approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Dr. B S Ajaikumar, Chairman & CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprise Ltd said, "At HCG, we have been defining and redefining cancer care with a vision to make it more patient-centric in accordance with global standards. The precision treatment has evolved as we realized that everyone is different, so is the tumour, and hence the treatment modalities should differ for each form of cancer. The launch of the Journal of Precision Oncology will act as a platform for like-minded researchers to share their experiences in addressing critical issues, exchange new insights and developments in cancer care. The journal will raise the bar in cancer care and help us work together in optimizing patient outcomes by adding years to their lives".

Dr. Ravi C Nayar, Editor, Journal of Precision Oncology, Department Of Academics, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. Said: "The philosophy of precision treatment in oncology is that like every human being is unique, so is every tumor and reaction of every tumor to treatment modalities. We hope this journal and its focus will foster this unique attitude to cancer care in general and individual patient's betterment in particular. I thank all those who worked tirelessly for this effort."

Dr. Vishal Rao U S, Editor and Associate Dean, Department Of Academics, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. Said: "The journal aims at redefining the future of oncology and also aims for the cancer moonshot from India. As we observe an occurrence of significant growth in translational oncology and this journal includes important single subject clinical trials, rare responder studies, basic science, translational and clinical research articles, case reports, and brief communications, commentaries, perspectives, and review articles. Each original research article will include a lay summary that will summarize the key issues with the goal of maximizing the impact and reach of the research findings".

All spectrums of cancer across India will be covered in the journal which will help in redefining the future of oncology. Experts and like-minded researchers can share their experiences in bringing the best and latest advances in treatment to patient care by submissions for the future issues of the journal.