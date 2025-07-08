Heart screening to be compulsory for schoolchildren under 15, declares gvt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has confirmed that there is no scientific evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to the rising cases of heart attacks in the state. The clarification comes after a technical expert committee, led by Dr. Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, submitted its detailed report to the government.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao briefed the media on Monday, clarifying that while COVID-19 infection may have contributed to an increase in cardiac cases, there is no connection between the vaccines and heart attacks.

“The expert panel has made it clear — heart attacks may be related to COVID infection itself, but not due to the vaccine. The committee found that post-COVID, cases of diabetes have significantly increased, which can trigger cardiac issues. High BP, side effects of some medications, lack of physical activity, and poor lifestyle habits like excessive screen time have also contributed,” Rao explained. International reports too support these findings, he added.

Taking serious note of the recent spike in sudden cardiac deaths, the state government is set to declare certain diseases that lead to sudden deaths as notifiable diseases. “Mandatory post-mortems will be conducted for sudden deaths outside hospitals to accurately identify causes and help us take preventive action,” Rao announced.

In a major move towards early detection, the government will soon make heart screenings compulsory in schools for children under 15 years of age.

“This will help detect heart issues early and provide timely treatment,” Rao said, adding that awareness about cardiac and non-communicable diseases will be included in school textbooks from the next academic year.

To strengthen emergency cardiac care, the popular ‘Puneeth Rajkumar Vijayajyoti Yojana’ — currently operating in 86 hospitals — will be expanded to taluk hospitals.

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) will be maintained in working condition and staff will be trained to operate them efficiently.

Public places like railway stations and bus terminals will also get AED installations to help tackle cardiac emergencies.

The government further plans to make annual health check-ups mandatory for all government employees and contract staff. Private companies will also be asked to conduct annual health screenings for their workforce.