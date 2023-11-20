Heavy traffic on 12 roads of Bengaluru: Tender for work soon

Bengaluru: The BBMP has decided to get a feasibility report on development projects to be undertaken to reduce vehicular traffic in major high-density corridors of the capital. Based on this report, construction of tunnel road, grade separator or road widening work is proposed to be taken up.

A short-term tender has been invited to prepare a comprehensive road infrastructure plan to control traffic jams in the city and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of tunnels, grade separators and road widening works for traffic management in selected corridors. The tendering agency will conduct a study on the 193 km stretch of the selected 12 high-density corridors and submit a report on whether construction of a tunnel road, grade separator or road widening is appropriate.

Among the 12 high-density corridors of Bengaluru city, some roads are proposed to be tunnelled. Only 8 organizations have qualified out of the organizations that have expressed interest in this. Only these organizations will participate in the tender process for preparing the DPR. The contract for preparation of Feasibility Report and DPR will be awarded to the firm submitting the lowest bid.

Construction of Tunnel Road, Grade Separator project is contemplated to be undertaken in Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Many options are available including construction, maintenance, and transfer. The option of BOT-toll is likely to be almost finalised, and citizens will have to pay a toll while using the tunnel road.

From the point of view of the future, the construction of tunnel roads is the best option. In this context, it is suggested that the organization eligible to prepare the DPR should submit the details regarding the toll plaza construction location, design and toll fee pattern.

It is thought to build one-way tunnel roads in order to allow more vehicular traffic and for safety reasons. It is estimated that the construction cost of each km of tunnel would be Rs 450 crore.

A condition to study and submit report on present traffic condition, congestion, road area, parking demand, pedestrians, cyclists needs, traffic signal system, future traffic congestion, nature of roads, infrastructure, land acquisition, estimated cost regarding construction of tunnel or grade separator in high density corridors. An organisation that is qualified to prepare a DPR should consider all these factors and submit a report.