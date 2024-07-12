Live
- Vizhinjam Port to help put India on top of global maritime map: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains to ‘benefit’ common man
- Sanctions on Syria weigh heavily on ordinary people: UN report
- Niger plans to vaccinate nearly 7 million children against Poliomyelitis
- Sleep duration can make diabetics more vulnerable to blood vessel damage: Study
- Chennithala to Youth Cong: Don’t be slack after LS victory, work for Maha Assembly polls
- 35 BLOs suspended in Gurugram for negligence in election work
- James Anderson retires from Test cricket; terms it ‘best job in the world’
- 'You are England cricket,’ says Nasser Hussain in emotional farewell message for Jimmy Anderson
- Over three million foreign tourists arrive in Philippines since January
Just In
Held discussions with legal experts on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday said that he held discussions with legal experts on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday said that he held discussions with legal experts on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "We have had discussions with our legal team, including legal experts Anil Dewan and Katharaki, on the future course of action, and we will soon discuss with the officials of the Irrigation department."
"From July 12 to July 31, Karnataka, as a member state, must ensure the release of accumulated water from Biligundlu at a rate of 1 TMC per day (approximately 11,500 cubic feet per second) from its reservoirs," Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) said.
Karnataka had submitted that from June 1 to July 9, 2024, Karnataka's four reservoirs have accumulated an internal flow of 41.651 TMC. The deficit in accumulated internal flow in Karnataka's four reservoirs is 28.71 per cent.
The collection in Karnataka's four reservoirs is 58.668 TMC and Tamil Nadu has 24.705 TMC in its three reservoirs.
Karnataka had requested CWRC to wait until July 25 before giving the order.
Tamil Nadu had submitted that in the previous water year, Karnataka did not release water from February 2024 to May 2024.
The situation was normal in the relevant water year, and Karnataka received normal internal flow. Therefore, as directed by the Supreme Court, Karnataka must ensure a specified flow at Biligundlu as per the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) order.