Ganga jatara in full swing: Tirupati immersed in folk devotion

Tirupati: All roads are leading to Tataiahgunta Gangamma Devasthanam in Tirupati as the city is immersed in the vibrant and deeply revered annual folk festival, Ganga Jatara. The celebrations began on May 6 with the traditional announcement known as Chatimpu, and have since drawn thousands of devotees each day.

On Sunday, the temple premises were packed with worshippers, many of whom came dressed in Matangi Vesham, a symbolic attire that reflects their devotion. Despite the soaring temperatures, the number of visitors surged as people from across the region arrived to fulfil their vows and seek the blessings of Goddess Gangamma.

Organised with extensive planning, the festival is being held on a grand scale with active participation from the local civic body and the festival committee. Tirupati Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has been overseeing the festival arrangements on the ground, while District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju are monitoring safety and security to prevent any untoward incidents.

Heavy traffic was witnessed in and around the temple area, with police making significant efforts to manage crowd control and ensure smooth movement. Devotees waited in long, continuous queues throughout the day. Many of them offered Pongallu, a traditional dish, to the goddess in fulfilment of their vows.

The police have provided tight security while the Municipal Corporation has ensured sanitation, provision of drinking water, and other essential services. The distribution of ragi ambali, a traditional drink, was seen across various parts of the city, continuing a customary practice that supports devotees through the intense heat.

As part of the ongoing traditions, devotees have also presented ‘Sare’ to the goddess, a ritual offering of clothes and other sacred material. Corporation Commissioner Mourya along with her family, offered sare to the goddess.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Animeni Ravi Naidu and Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy also visited the temple along with their family members and offered sare to the goddess.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, APFDC Chairman Vooka Vijay Kumar, and other public representatives also took part in the rituals and later helped distribute buttermilk to devotees along with temple committee members and local TDP leader Mahesh Yadav.